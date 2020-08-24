New school year gets off to rocky start due to issues with distance learning platforms

UPDATE (11:34 a.m.): The Kern High School District said it had been dealing with Zoom and Canvas outages earlier this morning. However, the district said that both platforms are now operational and students have resumed work. During the outages, students had a difficult time logging in, according to the district.

UPDATE: Zoom said on social media that service has been restored for most users.

Thanks for your patience! Meeting and webinar service has been restored for the majority of users.



Some of you may still be unable to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, or manage your service on our website. https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new school year isn’t getting off to the smoothest start for some local districts due to issues with distance learning platforms.

The video conferencing platform Zoom announced this morning that it is experiencing issues worldwide as many school districts start the academic year with distance learning. The company said it is deploying a fix for the issue and that service is in the process of being restored.

The Bakersfield City School District issued a statement on social media saying that due to the outage, students may be unable to log into their classes this morning.

Related Content Zoom users report widespread outages worldwide

“We understand this may interrupt the plans your teachers had this morning and we ask for your patience as educational communities around our state and nation transition to these online platforms,” the district said.

Important Update: Zoom working to address nationwide outage. pic.twitter.com/9ylzwRQQsl — Bakersfield City School District (@Team_BCSD) August 24, 2020

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District said it has also been experiencing issues with Zoom as well as another platform called Clever, through which students can access the various applications their teachers have assigned to them.

“We’re working tirelessly to get this resolved,” said Jennifer Irvin, assistant superintendent of educational services. “We ask parents to sit tight and be patient with us as we work through this issue. This first day of school is different, but our commitment to our students and families is not.”

The Rosedale Union School District said it is also experiencing issues with Clever.

“If a student uses their Google login, they can access Google Classroom via the Classroom link in their browser. Apologies for the inconvenience,” the district said in response to a question on Facebook.

Norris School District has also announced that several distance learning platforms it is using for distance learning are experiencing issues.

“This may cause slowing or lack of access,” the district said. “We ask that everyone remain patient and periodically check the website for updates.”

School districts aren’t the only educational institutions experiencing problems. Colleges and universities using distance learning platforms are also being affected. Bakersfield College posted a notice on its website addressing the Zoom outage.

“While you may be able to join your scheduled class scheduled class session, some users may experience difficulty logging in,” the college said. “We will continue to post updates until the situation is resolved for everyone.”

Cal State University Bakersfield said it is not currently experiencing any problems but that they are monitoring the situation.

Is your school having difficulties? Let us know by emailing 17news@kget.com.