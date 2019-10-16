New report shows man arrested at BC in 2018 for bringing machete to campus

A man was arrested at Bakersfield College last year for bringing a machete to the campus, according to a new report.

The arrest was mentioned in the college’s 2019 Campus Security and Fire Safety Report released earlier this month. The college said a non-student was arrested on June 27, 2018 after he was found with a machete around the entrance to the campus off Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The man was detained by campus police and arrested by officers with the Bakersfield Police Department for possessing a weapon on a college campus.

The report also details other crimes that occurred both on and off campus. There were two rapes that were reported on campus last year, one of which was a statutory rape. In addition, there were two fondling cases last year, one less than in 2017.

The college also saw a total of 12 burglaries last year, a few more than in 2017. Half of the burglaries occurred on campus, according to the report.

There were four aggravated assaults reported last year, two of which occurred on campus. There were also six motor vehicle thefts on campus, a few less than in 2017.

According to the report, there were no hate crime cases reported in 2018.

“It is our goal that every individual on campus is aware of the policies, procedures, services, and steps that each of us can take to ensure BC is an environment where we can feel safe to visit, learn and work,” President Sonya Christian said in the report. “Our Public Safety officers often say ‘if you see something, say something!’ and I hope to reinforce this message today. A safe and welcoming campus is achieved through mutual cooperation, shared responsibility, respect and integrity. Let us each do our part to foster a supportive and secure environment.”

To see the full report, visit https://bit.ly/2piZd3z.