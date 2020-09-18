New report finds Bakersfield has 4th worst air quality in the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new study by Filterbuy reports out of all U.S. metropolitan areas with at least 500,000 residents, Bakersfield has the 4th worst air quality. In 2019, Bakersfield reported 119 days of healthy air quality, 151 days of moderate air quality and 95 days of unhealthy or hazardous air quality.

To identify metropolitan areas with the worst and best air qualities, researchers from Filterbuy analyzed median Air Quality Index (AQI) values for 2019. The values measure an area’s air pollution and are published by the Environmental Protection Agency. Higher AQI values show that an area experiences higher pollution levels and lower air quality. The report studied metropolitan areas with at least 500,000 residents.

The cities with the worst air quality were Riverside, San Bernardino and Ontario. The city with the best air quality was Honolulu, Hawaii.

Summary of Bakersfield’s data:

Median Air Quality Index for 2019: 67

67 Good days: 119

119 Moderate days: 151

151 Unhealthy or hazardous days: 95

95 Maximum Air Quality Index observed in 2019: 548

Full list of cities with the worst air quality: