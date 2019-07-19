New reimbursement rates threaten independent pharmacies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New regulatory pressures demanding the recovery of expenses in lower reimbursement rates for certain prescription drugs threaten to shutter “mom-and-pop” pharmacies.

The new rates for prescriptions including life-sustaining drugs for people with HIV, cancer and mental illnesses were implemented two years ago by the federal government.

California, however, was two years late implementing the new reimbursement formula and now is demanding two years’ worth of financial recoupments, or “clawbacks.”

The clawbacks are designed to recoup the difference between what pharmacists were paid under the old formula versus the new formula.

Owners of independent pharmacies say the new reimbursement rates and the clawback mandate are a one-two punch that could knock them out of business.

“My exposure is over half a million dollars,” said Brock Allison, owner of North Chester Pharmacy.

Kevin Komoto, owner of Komoto Healthcare, said he faces paying tens of thousands of dollars a month over two years.

Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said independent pharmacies in California are a safety net for those facing terrible illnesses.

“The most vulnerable populations that need these life-saving medications are being provided by these individuals,” Fong said. “And if they go out of business, there is no alternative, and that is what we’re trying to avoid.”

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Bill Walker said there may be cost-savings at first, but there will be millions of dollars lost in increased hospitalizations, deaths and other problems if people don’t have their medications and access is limited.

