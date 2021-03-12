New recruits sworn in at Kern County Fire Dept. graduation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is welcoming 31 new firefighters to the department.

On Friday, the department held its first academy graduation ceremony since 2019. Last year’s celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduates showed off their new skills for family members at headquarters Friday afternoon. KCFD hosted a formal dinner for the graduates Friday night.

Monday, on 17 News at Sunrise, 17’s Ilyana Capellan will have more on what these new recruits mean for the future of the department.