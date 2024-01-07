BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People from all walks of life took a ton of steps to help at-risk youth Saturday.

More than 700 runners joined in the 34th annual Fog Run at Lake Ming on Jan. 6. The event has grown compared to last year, when the event had only 300 runners.

Organizers with the Probation Auxiliary County of Kern say it was the biggest Fog Run ever.

“We are so glad that people have been seeing the probation department out there in the community,” said Board President Jessica Morales. “Seeing all the efforts that we’re making and joining forces with us, and basically helping our at-risk youth kids have a different outcome.”



All proceeds from the Fog Run benefit programs for at-risk youth.