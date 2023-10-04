BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors may recognize some familiar owners at a new pumpkin patch opening this month in Bakersfield.

The Patch is a new pumpkin patch opening this year on Oct. 4, on Coffee and Brimhall roads, according to organizers.

After opening day, The Patch will be open seven days a week through Oct. 31, according to organizers. The Patch will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Organizers say, The Patch is brought to the Kern County community by Frosty’s Forest.

The Patch will feature slides, pony rides, obstacle courses, games, a petting zoo, live music, face painting and food, according to organizers.

Organizers told 17 News there will also be costume contests, theme night and group or birthday packages.