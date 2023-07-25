BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The million dollar fire that destroyed a hydrogen bus in Bakersfield last week might have been due to a design defect that has caused issues in Europe.

The Bakersfield fire happened last Wednesday around 1 a.m. as the bus was fueling at the GET station on Golden State Highway. No injuries were reported, but the bus, which costs 1.1 million dollars, was destroyed.

According to an article in a trade journal, leaky fuel tanks have caused problems in Europe.

That has prompted the hydrogen company to stop shipping the fuel to avoid catastrophic fires.

17 News reached out to Bakersfield City Fire who declined to comment and Golden Empire Transit did not get back to us before airtime.

17 News spoke with people around town to see what they had to say about the fire.

“I understand wanting to shift to a technology that’s very clean, but when you are spending a million dollars per bus, you have to make sure you’ve got all the bugs out of it,” said Michael Donnell, a fire protection consultant.

J.P. Ferre, an architect, also commented on the situation.

“I was surprised that it cost that much,” Ferre said. “You’d think that because it cost that much it’s supposed to be tested too.”

Luke Fountain is an agriculturist who also had an opinion on the incident.

“Sounds like not enough R&D went into the project. If you have a bus that’s worth a million dollars that’s exploding, that’s a huge mess up,” Fountain said. “It’s kind of concerning, especially if they’re going to have those buses on the road. If 10% of them have blown up, I would not feel very safe riding on the bus.”

17 News reached out to Hexagon Purus, who said it is too early to comment on the root cause of the fire.