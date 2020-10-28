New poll shows Biden has least amount of support in Central Valley compared to rest of California

Berkeley, Calif. (KGET) — A new poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows presidential candidate Joe Biden has the least support in the Central Valley compared to everywhere else in California.

However, the poll shows Biden still leads 52 percent to 41 percent in the Central Valley. Seven percent of participants were undecided in the Central Valley.

Across the nation, the poll shows Biden leading President Donald Trump by 36 percentage points (65 percent to 29 percent). According to Berkeley, the results are very similar to the findings of two prior Berkeley IGS Polls completed in mid-September and July, which found Biden leading by margins of 38 and 39 points, respectively.

If Biden’s 36-point lead holds out in the election, it would be the largest victory margin in a California presidential election and the largest Democratic victory in California history, according to Berkeley.