New Poll: Bernie Sanders leading California Dem race; homelessness top issue concerning California voters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A new poll by USC and Price shows Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the Democratic presidential race in California. The same poll found homelessness is the number one issue concerning state voters.

The poll released Thursday shows Sanders in the lead with 29 percent. Vice President Joe Biden came in second with 21 percent while Senator Elizabeth Warren has 20 percent.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Mayor Pete Buttigeg and Senator Amy Klobuchar followed behind with less than 10 percent.

A candidate must get 15 percent to receive any delegates from the primary elections. The California Democratic primary election is Mar. 3.

The same pill found homelessness is the number one issue concerning California voters. 51 percent agree with removing homeless from public spaces while 75 percent agree with exclusionary zoning.

“What I found encouraging about the survey was that, when given information, people are starting to understand a link between a lack of affordable housing, economic conditions and increase in homelessness,” Cathy Creswell from Sacramento Housing Alliance said. “Even in places that have traditionally been considered affordable like Sacramento, like places in the Central Valley.”

The poll also found 50 percent of Latinos fear becoming homeless.