BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors will now be able to stay cool at Jastro Park with newly installed picnic areas.

According to the City of Bakersfield, the new areas include shade structures, tables and barbecues near the spray park on the southeast end of the park.

The project is possible through the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure (Measure N) and costs a little over $122,000, the city said.

Jastro Park is located at 2900 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield, CA.

To reserve the area, visit the Recreation & Parks Department’s website.