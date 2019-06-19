New pickleball courts being built at Jastro Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sport of pickleball is growing and so are the number of courts where you can play in Bakersfield.

Pickleball is a game that’s a combination of tennis with ping pong.

You may have noticed there has been a lot of construction a the tennis courts at Jastro Park where a new pickleball and tennis court complex will be taking its place.

Three tennis courts and six pickleball courts will be available to the public.

The city is getting ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the courts on June 29.