New park expected to open in southwest Bakersfield this spring

A new city park is expected to open in southwest Bakersfield later this spring.

The nearly nine-acre Bridle Creek Park, located at Midnight Creek Way and White Rock Lane in a new development just south of Panama Lane, is expected to open in late March or early April. This is the first and only park for the Bridle Creek development, according to the city.

Recreation & Parks Department Director Dianne Hoover said most of the park will consist of a playground, picnic areas, walking paths, a basketball court and other features. A little over two acres is being reserved for a dog park.

During its Wednesday meeting, the City Council will consider an agreement to acquire the last 3.2 acres of land for the park from City and OId River Road LLC. The other 5.7 acres of the park had been acquired several years ago.

If the City Council approves the acquisition, the park will be fully turned over to the city, Hoover said. The total cost of the park is $719,000, according to city documents.

“Once (the park) is out of escrow, then we can open it to the public,” she said.

Hoover said work on the park began last September. The last two major issues that need to be addressed is the water source for the park and the installation of electricity meters, she said. After that work is completed, the park will be ready.

“This park will be a great addition to the Bridle Creek development,” Hoover said.