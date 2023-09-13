BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Big changes are coming for Ward 1 residents in southeast Bakersfield — including a new park coming soon.

Janet Sellers-Hoggatt, a 49-year-old resident of the area, said she had been waiting for decades and is overwhelmed with excitement after learning the Linnell-Brahma Park is finally coming soon.

“I’ll be saying thank you Jesus, because you know, I put a lot of prayer behind this,” said Sellers-Hoggatt. “Everybody else are getting money to do all these things to their parks, but we haven’t been able to develop the one park in this area for, you know, over 30 years. It’s just kind of unfair for our community when we have schools and children here in our neighborhood that want to come out and play without having to go to someone else’s neighborhood to go to the park.”

The nearest park in the area — Stiern Park — is around a mile away, which is about a 20 minute walk. The new park will be near South Union Avenue and Panama Lane.

“This here behind me is about a five-acre piece that this community has already paid in to create this park, and so, there’s been some frustration that I’ve shared with constituents as well — that it’s frankly taken too long for us to install this park,” said Eric Arias, Bakersfield Councilmember for Ward 1. “We know that construction costs have gone up, but frankly, it’s been many years, even since we received the funding from the state to install this park.”

Arias says the biggest problem has been the cost and availability of materials, which were impacted with the COVID pandemic. But very soon, the Linnell-Brahma park will unveil basketball half-courts, sand-pit volleyball courts, an art mural and more.

Groundbreaking is expected to start next month in October, with construction wrapping up approximately five months from then in early 2024.