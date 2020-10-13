New Noriega’s restaurant coming soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The namesake of Noriega’s restaurant was recently purchased by Bill Osathanugrah after previous owners announced its closure.

Osathanugrah is the owner of KK’s Cafe on Golden State Highway. The new Noriega’s will open as soon as possible, according to Osathanugrah. The new location will be on Stockdale Highway where Cafe Med was once located.

In addition, the iconic Noriega’s neon green sign, as well as the bar, was recently moved to the Kern County Museum to become a fixture of the Pioneer Village Attraction.

“We regret that the hotel had to close, and that the restaurant had to close. But the second best thing that could have happened is that the bar ended up at the museum,” KCM Executive Director Mike McCoy said.

