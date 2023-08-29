BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield will be getting a new music store in the near future.

Bakersfield Sound Co announced they will be expanding their operations by opening a second location at 1018 18th Street in downtown Bakersfield, according to an Instagram post.

Store staff said the official dates to their soft and grand openings will be released soon.

Musicians can expect the downtown location to offer the same services as their first Bakersfield Sound Co store, which is located in northwest Bakersfield. Just in case you need an extra pair of strings or drumsticks during your next downtown gig.

The music store offers:

-Instruments for sale

-Service

-lessons

-Band and orchestra rentals

-Live events, recitals and performances