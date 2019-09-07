New mural on Chester Avenue brings more color to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An artist and local cafe teamed up to slash more color into Downtown Bakersfield.

A new mural is now on the wall outside Rio Acai on Chester Avenue between 18th and 19th streets.

Owner Sophia Cummings says the project was about feeding off the vibrancy of Downtown and continuing to energize the area.

“We really wanted to cultavate and nurture the good energy already happening Downtown,” Cummings said.

Artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova says her first mural project was at Cafe Smitten and has also worked on a mural at Locale.

“in my head when I created this for them I wanted something really vibrant that had the Rio, the Brazil, all the fun colorful aspects of what their business is and something cool and something different,” Williams-Cordova said.

Williams-Cordova took three days to finish the mural.