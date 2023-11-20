BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new brunch spot Huevo House hosted its grand opening in southwest Bakersfield on Monday.

Owner Sameena Gill told 17 News the goal of the restaurant is for families to have a good time and make memories.

“Our goal is to deliver exceptional dining experience but we also want families to have a great time,” Gill said.

Owner Bhavya Kaur says the restaurant will feature signature items and flight specials on drinks.

Both owners say the restaurant is locally oriented and modern.

The bunch spot is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Sunday at 3939 Ming Ave.

For more information on the new restaurant, go to the Huevo House website.