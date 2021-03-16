New Merle Haggard book contains 52 stories, never-before-released photos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new book contains 52 stories about country music legend Merle Haggard as told by a friend of more than five decades.

Released last month on paperback and eBook, “Merle Haggard was a Friend of Mine” by Raymond H. McDonald provides a new perspective on Haggard’s philosophy on people, life and music, according to a news release.

“Music can bring people together and help heal wounds,” McDonald writes. “It is a therapy for the soul and a language with the potential to connect people who may not even understand its meaning. Music is a lot like love. The world might do well to make more music.”

The book also contains 100 never-before-released photos.

