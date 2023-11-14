BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New Life Church has partnered with the Community Action Partnership of Kern to offer an evening food pantry for those in need.

CAPK’s food bank works with many different organizations to feed those in need in the Golden

Empire, and one of those organizations is New Life Church. The church has partnered with CAPK to offer a food pantry in the evening hours in order to provide food for people in need who work during regular pantry hours.

Volunteers say people who need help putting food on the table shouldn’t feel ashamed about getting some assistance.

“There is no shame at all, because we are all in need of something,” said Lea Whisler, a volunteer. “There’s one lady that came, and she had a job and she said, ‘I just don’t know what to do. I have my son and grandson with me and I don’t have enough.’ And I said, ‘That’s what this is for. That’s why God brought you here.'”

The evening food pantry is held the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4313 Shepard St. in southwest Bakersfield. For more information, you can reach out to New Life Church at 661-831-2727.