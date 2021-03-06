New Life Church provides Refresh Day for homeless community in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Refresh Day is a monthly event held on the first Saturday of the month organized by New Life Church that gives the homeless an opportunity to shower, get a haircut from local barbers, pick out clean clothes and a eat hot meal.

Refresh Day falls under one of several ministries at New Life Church in Southwest Bakersfield. Since October they have been able to assist countless people solely from donations from the local community.

Unlike other centers, volunteer Michael Cordero says New Life Church does not pressure you to attend their church prior to receiving assistance.

The volunteers are members of New Life Church and do this out of love and desire to “be there for their community” says volunteer Mandy Cisneros.

In rare instances they even have volunteers who will deliver items to members of the community if they are unable to come to the donation site says event organizer Laura Cisneros.

If you would like to donate your time or resources, or simply need additional information contact Connie Totten (event organizer) by email: Cztotten@yahoo.com.