New Kern Public Health Director named

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next director of Kern County Public Health was named Tuesday.

Brynn Carrigan, assistant director of the department since 2012, will replace retiring director Matt Constantine in March following her appointment by the Board of Supervisors.

“Among her diverse responsibilities in managing departmental programs and services, (Carrigan) has served as Incident Commander for Public Health’s Department Operations Center during the

COVID-19 pandemic,” a public health release said. “Brynn has been instrumental in the development of innovative community-based programs such as Waste Hunger Not Food, Certified Healthy and Know Your Numbers. She has almost 14 years of experience working for the County of Kern. She graduated from South High School and California State University Bakersfield with a degree in Business Administration.”