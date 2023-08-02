BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has launched a new website that gives out additional information about fires around Kern County.

Captain Andrew Freeborn of KCFD told 17 News the website is dedicated to “large, complex incidents” that are affecting the community.

“If individuals are wanting to know, ‘What is the containment, what’s the acreage, where’s the latitude and longitude of this fire, what agencies are working there?’ Whatever they want to know about this fire is now in one place,” Freeborn told 17 News.

Visit the Kern Emergencies website now by clicking here.