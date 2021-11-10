New Kern County Superior Court judge appointed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Court Commissioner Andrew B. Kendall has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court judge, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

The appointment of the 43-year-old Kendall fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John S. Somers, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Kendall has served as a Kern County court commissioner since 2018, and worked in the Public Defender’s office from 2009 to 2018. Before that, he was an associate at Proskauer Rose LLP and at Pircher, Nichols & Meeks LLP.

He earned his law degree from UCLA School of Law. Kendall is a Democrat.