BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Moran has been appointed as a court commissioner for Kern County Superior Court and will be sworn in on July 31.

Moran has worked as a deputy public defender in Kern County the past 15 years, supervising others while handling his own caseload. As a court commissioner, he’ll act as a temporary judge presiding over cases.

“Mr. Moran has received glowing reviews from the judges in our court as well as his colleagues,” said a Superior Court news release. “He will be a welcome addition to the Kern County bench.”