BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge announced the selection of William “Bill” Dickinson as chief probation officer.

Kern County officials say Dickinson is replacing TR Merickel, who announced his retirement in May.

Prior to his appointment, Dickinson served as deputy chief probation officer and was responsible for the oversight of the Youth Services Bureau.

Dickinson graduated from California State University and is a Kern County native. Dickinson has over 28 years of service in the department and was appointed deputy chief probation officer in 2019.

Assistant Presiding Judge Colette Humphrey said in a news release:

Mr. Dickinson has demonstrated a work ethic and attention to detail in his nearly 30 years

of service with the Kern County Probation Department that will serve him well as the chief probation officer. His leadership style encourages teamwork and collaboration. The court looks forward to working with him as we deal with the many changes facing the justice system in California. Judge Colette Humphrey

Dickinson will begin his duties as chief probation officer starting Aug. 12.