New Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services director named

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed a new director of Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services.

Stacy Kuwahara, who most recently served as deputy director over administrative services, will take over the role of director Jan. 2, according to a BHRS release. She began working in the department in 2008 as a volunteer clinician with foster youth.

Kuwahara replaces Bill Walker, who is retiring.

“This is an unprecedented time, but I anticipate many opportunities for our department to continue to grow as we serve our community,” Kuwahara said in the release. “I look forward working together with our staff and partners and am excited for what is ahead.”