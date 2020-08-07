New KCSO video provides safety tips to help keep kids safe online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit released a video today providing safety tips to help keep kids safe online.

The unit provides five tips in the video, which it hopes will help parents as children spend more time online. Here are the tips:

Know the apps your child is using: Know what the apps do, what they are used for and make sure that they are age appropriate. Determine how your child is using apps and whether they are able to contact strangers through them.

Monitor internet use: The department said most children use their time on the internet for social media or entertainment such as games and videos. Several apps are available to help parents monitor their children’s internet use, including Accountable2U, bark and netsanity.

Recognize the signs of a predator: When a predator contacts a child, it is not something the child will immediately recognize as dangerous, KCSO says. Signs to watch out for include your child spending an unusual amount of time online, minimizing their screens when you are near them, avoiding family and friends and receiving random, sometimes lavish gifts.

Talk to your child: This is one of the most important preventative measures a parent can take, the department says. Talk to your child about issues such as sexting, bullying and relationships so that they are aware of what is appropriate.

Take action: KCSO said this can include setting up parental controls, monitoring social media, setting rules about relationships, restricting internet usage and reporting any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.