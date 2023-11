BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Fire Department station in Oildale received a new rig on Monday.

A brand new fire engine has been put into service at Station 63, KCFD said.

Officials say the new Type-1 Pierce Fire Engine is a much needed apparatus that will have a busy life ahead serving the community of Oildale.

District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores was also on hand Monday, taking time to check out the new engine and tour the station, according to the department.