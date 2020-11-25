New “Indy, Oh Indy” book out in time for the Holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From the streets of Bakersfield to the shores of Pismo Beach; fans of the popular children’s book series “Indy, Oh Indy” have followed their favorite furry friend on four literary adventures.

Author Teresa Adamo says “They just love when Indy goes out and does something on the streets of Bakersfield.”

The real-life terrier poodle mix was rescued by Adamo three years ago. The former newspaper writer and along with illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova created the short stories to shine a positive light on shelter dogs, as well as connect young kids with their Kern County roots

“The aspect of kids feeling connected and more invested in their community has been the biggest bonus of creating these books,” said Williams-Cordova.

In their new book, the “Terri-doddle” as Adamo affectionately calls her, comes back to the city’s streets to cheerfully meet and greet friends in some fun familiar places.

“It’s a book of fun and creative greetings that showcase our town,” said Adamo.

The story is titled “Hello Bako” and will be the series first-ever board book. The printing style, which uses thick hardcover pages, gave the pair a chance to bring their beloved canine heroine to an even younger audience.

“We have a lot of people with younger kids that requested board books,” said Williams-Cordova. “So, that is what’s really special about this one.”

In the two weeks since the release, the pair said the book has been flying off the shelves. Both Williams-Cordova and Adamo believe it’s the perfect book for this unprecedented period.

“This one has been really great,” said Williams-Cordova,” I think it hits on a lot of local favorites that people really like and people have just really made a connection to it.

If you’d like to buy the book head to www.IndyOhIndy.com.