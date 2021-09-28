New housing development coming to Highland Knolls property in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An empty plot of land in Highland Knolls may soon be filled with dozens of homes after being purchased by global real estate company Walton.

The property’s boundary begins south of Highland Knolls Drive, north of College Avenue, and west of Morning Drive; a portion of the property is also north of Highland Knolls with frontage to Highway 178. The new owners say they plan to build homes on 169-acres of the property, and an additional 30-acres is available for commercial development.