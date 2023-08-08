BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houston TX Hot Chicken announced it is coming soon to Bakersfield on its social media.

According to the restaurant’s website, it will be located at 3925 Rosedale Hwy. Suite B.

The restaurant is scheduled to open sometime this summer, according to the website. This will be the second Houston TX Hot Chicken in California, with the first in Fresno.

According to the restaurant’s website, the menu features chicken sandwiches, tenders, fries, salads, milkshakes, cookies, ice cream and platters.