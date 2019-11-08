New Highway 99 closures announced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new northbound Highway 99 connector bridge to Highway 58 is expected to open early Wednesday, requiring nighttime lane and ramp closures Tuesday beginning at 9 p.m., according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The overnight closures include the existing northbound-to-eastbound connector ramp and the two outside lanes on Highway 99 in the area, TRIP said in a news release. One lane will remain open to northbound traffic.

The southbound Highway 99 connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58 will also need to be closed for a short time.

Motorists traveling north who want to head east will exit at Ming Avenue, drive east to H Street then enter eastbound Highway 58 from the H Street Interchange, according to the release.

Southbound-to-eastbound traffic will exit at California Avenue and head east to H Street to connect with Highway 58.

The old northbound-to-eastbound connector bridge is scheduled for demolition the week of Nov. 18 and will require closure of Wible Road between the northbound 99 on-ramp and Belle Terrace. The closure will affect both directions.

Wible Road business access will be to and from Ming Avenue during the closure, the release said.

Motorists are asked to close down and watch for construction workers and equipment.