New high school principals appointed at BHS and West High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern High School District approved two new principals set to take over for the incoming school year.

Ben Sherley is returning to his alma mater - Bakersfield High School.

He will take over for present Principal David Reese, who's been the principal of BHS since 1999.

Sherley is currently the Director of Educational Services.

And, Megan Gregor will take over as the principal at West High School.

She's currently the Director of Instructional Services, and will replace Terrie Bernardin, who's been at the helm of West High since 2014.

Both Sherley and Gregor are set to begin their new posts in July.