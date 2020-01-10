New heart procedure offers less invasive surgery, shorter hospital stays

Bakersfield Heart Hospital unveiled new procedures that will offer patients alternatives to open heart surgery.

The so-called Structural Heart Program specializes in minimally invasive procedures. The procedure includes entering a patient’s heart through an artery in the leg or arm instead of opening the chest cavity to correct life-threatening or quality-of-life heart conditions.

Smaller entry points reduce overall disruption to the body and result in significantly shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times, the hospital says.

Dr. Saibal Kar, an interventional cardiologist at the hospital says, structural heart disease intervention is a new and expanding field in cardiology and popular with insurance providers because of the lower cost of hospital stays and recovery times.