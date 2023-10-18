BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced plans to reinforce traffic safety throughout town as they are set to receive a half-million in program funding.

The department says the critical points of focus will include cracking down on speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving. The grant will support programs aimed at stopping dangerous driving behaviors that put bicyclists or pedestrians at risk, including drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone policy.

Officials know this grant will lead to a reduced number of serious injuries on our roads. “This funding will strengthen our commitment to public safety in our community,” said Lieutenant Joseph Galland, of the Bakersfield Police Department. Officer training programs and community presentations on traffic safety are additional resources that will benefit from funding.

The department notes this grant will induce collaborative efforts with neighboring agencies as well as increased deterrence of street takeovers and illegal street racing. This grant was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.