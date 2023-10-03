BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flying directly from home is not a reality for many in Bakersfield. However, after an increase in traffic numbers through the Meadows Field Airport, conversations have started about adding flights.

“Leaving and coming back to my hometown, and avoiding the circus at LAX absolutely will make the difference,” said Phillip Rudnick, as flying right out of Bakersfield is something many wish was a reality.

With only four domestic routes to Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, and Denver, travelers have limited options at Meadows Field Airport.

Rudnick ran a shuttle service from Bakersfield to LAX for seven years to fill in for the nonexistent bus route.

“There’s no question that the focus should be on improving direct air transportation from Bakersfield to anywhere, and particularly to destinations in Mexico,” said Rudnick.

Something that could become a reality.

“Some of those initial studies and looksies that we have are those flights that we had previously to Houston, Texas and maybe Salt Lake City in Utah; and then also potentially into the northwestern United States. As far as internationally we’re looking, previously we had flights to Guadalajara,” said Ron Brewster, Kern County Director of Airports.

Conversations looking positive as traffic in Meadows Field continues increasing.

“We’ve been showing an increase consistently from 2021 through 22, and then again from 22 to 23, the last couple of months have been about a 43% increase over the same time last year,” said Brewster.

Brewster says the deciding factor to bringing more destinations is how much the airport is used and encourages travelers to fly out of Bakersfield more frequently.

The airport is still in the beginning stages of research. Officials have not confirmed new routes or are in negotiations.