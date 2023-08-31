BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The story of the Bakersfield Sound has been told many times in many ways. What we haven’t heard so much of is the next generation of the Bakersfield Sound – the Children of the Bakersfield Sound.

Which happens to be the subtitle of a new film on Bakersfield’s music culture, post-Buck Owens, post-Merle Haggard. Those superstars left their mark on Nashville and the world, but what kind of mark did they leave on the city that got them started?

That’s the overarching theme of a new film, “Highway 58,” debuting Sept. 7, created by Bakersfield-by-way-of-Toronto filmmaker Nathaniel Burg.

“It’s an independent film, meaning its budget was low, but the stories were gold,” Berg said. “I mean, Bakersfield is such a wild and crazy landscape for stories, new and old, so we put together this film. We tried to get as many people as possible.”

Berg screened a few short clips from the film for cast, crew and media Thursday at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame. Among the many featured personalities: Jennifer Keel, Chuck Seaton, Artie Niesen and the late, great Tommy Hays, who died in May.

Among the anecdotes, Hays shares is one in which he recalls having been accused of ruining another man’s car’s engine by driving it without checking the motor oil level. The man demands that the penniless Hays pay for the damage.

“I told him I couldn’t fix his car,” Hays says. “He said, that’s all right, when we get to LA, we can go to the veterans hospital. We’ll sell your blood. They’ll pay me $25 a pint.”

Berg will offer up a brief but special tribute to Hays at the upcoming premiere.

“Tommy is one of the pivotal cast members, one of the first guys we started filming,” Berg said. “So i just want to dwell in that for a little bit and kinda talk about him.”

Filmgoers will also hear from Red Simpson and Theresa Spanke, who tells about the time she was performing the Merle Haggard song, “Just Between,” and suddenly heard a voice behind her, harmonizing.

“It was Red Simpson,” she said. “He had jumped there and started singing. I said, ‘Red Simpson!’”

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Monty Byrom appears as a narrator of sorts. The Bakersfield Sound, he says at one point, may not get a lot of respect in Bakersfield, but it gets plenty in other places, like Texas.

“They love me down there because I’m from Bakersfield,” he said. “ mean, that’s what opened the doors for me.”

Yes, the Bakersfield Sound is still relevant – whatever it is.

Berg feels like he has a good definition.

“The Bakersfield Sound expression,” Berg said, “is well documented by history, but it’s also – what’s the word – constantly morphing, changing. There’s really no hard-set definition.”

Whether you enjoy country music or hate country music, there are some stories in this film that anyone would appreciate. Doors open at 6 p.m. Sept. 7, with the show starting a little after 7.

Tickets to the show are $15.