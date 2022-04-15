BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is some good news for recipients of DACA seeking to renew their protections; they can now do so online.

The new filing option was announced Tuesday and it is the latest move by USCIS to adopt technology and transition away from largely paper-based operations.

This option is only available for DACA recipients who are renewing their status, not new applicants.

DACA, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, offers protection from deportation and work authorization to roughly 636,000 young, undocumented immigrants.

The agency’s shift to online DACA renewals comes as the fate of the program itself remains in doubt, thanks to a 2021 federal court ruling that is still going through the appeal process.

Tomorrow, the LUPE program at Bakersfield College will be holding a fundraiser to continue providing resources and guidance for undocumented students. It all starts at 2 p.m. at Salon Juarez located at 815 East 18th Street in Old Town Kern.