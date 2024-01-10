BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art announced three new shows for the Winter 2024 Exhibitions.

Starting Jan. 25, “Modern Women | Modern Vision: Photographs from the Bank of America Collection,” “Forms of Influence” by David Ligare and “Rochelle Botello: Free Fall”, will be premiering at the museum. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., on opening night, according to organizers.

While “Modern Women | Modern Vision: Photographs from the Bank of America Collection” is on loan from the Bank of America Art in Our Communities program, the other exhibits vary in style. “Forms of Influence” by David Ligare features the artist’s contemporary realism oil paintings and “Rochelle Botello: Free Fall” displays the abstract sculptures from the Los Angeles-based artist.

“Modern Women I Modern Vision: Photographs from the Bank of America Collection” and “Forms of Influence” by David Ligare will be available for to view at BMOA through May 4. “Rochelle Botello: Free Fall” will be available for viewing until Sept. 7.

