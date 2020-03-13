New exhibit pays tribute to Bakersfield’s rich transportation history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum’s new Ray A. Watson transportation exhibit showcases the rich history of transportation in the Golden Empire. It’s a trip down memory lane with 40 vehicles, including stagecoaches, farm wagons, early automobiles and more.

“All of these vehicles are from Bakersfield or Kern County, and they’ve come from different collectors here in Kern County who brought them into California,” said Kern County Museum Curator of Collections Bethany Rice. “Each of these vehicles have a great story with it.”

The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday.