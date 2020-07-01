New executive director named for The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anne-Natasha Pinckney has been named the new executive director for The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity, the center’s board said in a release Wednesday.

Pinckney follows Jan Hefner, who has served as part-time executive director since 2016, according to the release. Hefner will continue to work for the center as administrative manager.

“I am honored to be part of the leadership of an organization that is so dear to my heart,” Pinckney said in the release. “I pledge to continue listening and serving the community with the help of my mentor, Jan Hefner, the center staff, and our board members.”

Pinckney joined the center’s staff in 2016 as advocacy services coordinator, according to the release. Her prior experience included working as a recovery coordinator with College Community Services where she worked with young people with severe and persistent mental illness.

The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity serves the LGBTQ+ community by providing services, an extensive referral network and strengthening connections with the rest of Kern County by “fostering diversity, tolerance, and greater understanding of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression,” the release said.