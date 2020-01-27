New event space in downtown Bakersfield holding grand opening

A new event space in downtown Bakersfield is holding its grand opening next month.

The Pelezzio Reception Venue Hall, located at 1901 Chester Ave., will hold the free event on Feb. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. It will include a food tasting, vendors, music and more. The new venue will offer catering, linen, video, photography and other services for everything ranging from weddings to social and corporate event.

“As the former JcPenney department store, generations of Kern County residents have created many memories in this building. That is why my family and I felt we had to save this local monument,” said Owner Fernando Rocha. “Our hope is to take the feeling of nostalgia within this venue along with the modern upgrades we have made to transform this into the most luxurious event venue in Kern County, right here in the heart of downtown.”

Besides being an event venue, Rocha and his team are also looking to increase awareness of the local art scene by bringing dance classes and similar activities to the space.

For more information, call 661-699-5512.