DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A new evacuation center was set up in Delano just in time for a rain storm this week that could potentially cause flooding and mandatory evacuations in McFarland and surrounding areas.

This comes less than a week after the same areas were hit with a storm that forced many residents to evacuate their homes as floodwaters rose.

Last week, McFarland was one of the areas most affected by the flooding. Fortunately, residents were able to seek shelter at Horizon Elementary School in the town, however, it has since been closed due to school activity.

But the new evacuation center at the 11th Ave Community Center in Delano promises to provide the same services, such as food, water, EMTs on-site and spiritual care if needed.

“We are open to anyone and anybody who feels like they need to go and stay warm and be fed and taken care of. We are available and open and looking forward to helping those in need,” shelter supervisor, Emma Empey, said.

Empey said they decided to set up in Delano after hearing of flooding manure and pasture water that was headed toward homes in that town.

It is uncertain exactly how powerful this upcoming storm will be, however, the American Red Cross advises residents to prepare with sandbags, nonperishable food, water and an emergency kit.

The evacuation center is located at 200 West 11th Ave in Delano.