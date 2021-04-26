New esports facility opening in Bakersfield this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National esports company Nerd Street Gamers announced today it’s opening an esports facility in Bakersfield on Saturday.

The facility, called Localhost Bakersfield, is located next to the Five Below store at 4310 California Ave. It will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be open to gamers of all skill levels to participate in esports competitions, boot camps, training sessions and more.

Nerd Street Gamers said Localhost Bakersfield will offer free gameplay on professional-grade gaming computers and consoles.

“Through our partnership with Five Below, we’re able to accelerate Nerd Street’s mission to make esports accessible to everyone by providing access to the equipment necessary to participate in the unique opportunities the industry has to offer,” said Nerd Street Gamers CEO John Fazio. “As we continue to grow our national footprint, we’re thrilled to work with our Five Below partners to make this vision an impactful reality for the residents of Bakersfield and surrounding areas.”

For more information about the facility, visit localhost.gg/bakersfield.