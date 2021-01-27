New electric vehicle fast chargers now available at Tejon Pass Rest Area, 8 other locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tejon Pass Rest Area is one of nine new locations where electric vehicle fast chargers have been installed, Caltrans says.

“Fast chargers are essential to continue growing EV adoption in California and meeting our state’s goals for combating climate change,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin in a release. “Expanding the availability of convenient fast-charging stations along state highways is significant for the future of California transportation.”

The Level 3 DC chargers provide an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes to electric vehicles with fast-charging capability, according to Caltrans. They have universal connectors and are able to serve all electric vehicles on the market, including Teslas with an adaptor.

Charging is free and there is no time limit. There are four new fast chargers at the Tejon Pass Rest Area, Caltrans says. Other new locations include the following: