New economic recovery plan includes another $1,200 stimulus check, less unemployment money

Monday afternoon, Senate Republicans approved a new plan for economic recovery called the HEALS Act.

In California, this is the first week there will not be an extra $600 for those on unemployment. That benefit expired on the 25th.

In the HEALS Act, the extra $600 a week is now $200 a week. Starting in October, the $200 each week will become 70 percent of lost wages.

The HEALS Act also includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000. This time, the extra $500 for dependents has expanded beyond kids, as well.

“At the end of the day, you got to take care of today. You got to feed your family today. You got to pay PG&E today,” said Ariel Gonzalez, the co-president of Arrive Financial in Bakersfield. “I think a lot of people are going to start panicking when stuff can’t get paid and bills start to compound. But this should be at least a wake-up call.”

Gonzalez added, “if you’re already living paycheck to paycheck, you got to learn to stop that. You got to budget so you know it’s coming in and what’s going out, and start to save, but then get creative and find other ways to make income.”

With $400 less coming in, financial advisors recommend getting craft with money, like turning hobbies into side hustles or getting temporary jobs in construction or e-commerce, both industries hiring right now.

You can also negotiate some bills during this time of need, like rent and utilities.

“Figure out what you need, and if what you need still does not fit in your budget—call those companies and say, ‘hey PG&E this is where I’m at. What programs do you have out there that can assist me with my bill?” Gonzalez said.

If the HEALS Act passes through Congress this week, stimulus checks could be given out by mid-August.