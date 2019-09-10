New eateries slated to open at Rosedale Village

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several new places to enjoy a meal are coming to the Rosedale Village in Northwest Bakersfield.

First, a Baskin Robbins will set up shop next door to Studio Movie Grill. Applications are being accepted for work.

You can apply in person and fill out an application at the Baskin Robbins located at 5460 Stockdale Highway or you can call 661-323-4392.

There is no word on when the ice cream shop is expected to open.

The property management at Rosedale Village also says several restaurants are coming to the shopping center.

The area will see a new Round Table Pizza, a seafood restaurant called Crab and Spice, and Fire Wings.

Management says Round Table Pizza and Crab and Spice are expected to open in early October, but no opening dates were announced.

A See’s Candy shop is also expected to open for the holiday season.