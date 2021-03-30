New Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Rosedale this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Dutch Bros Coffee location is expected to open in the Rosedale area this fall, according to a company representative.

A “coming soon” sign was spotted on Calloway Drive and Seabeck Avenue, in front of Firehouse. This would be the third Dutch Bros in Bakersfield. Another location is currently being built at California Avenue and Oak Street at the old Burger King building. Dutch Bros told 17 News the California Avenue location is expected to open in late summer.

There is currently one Dutch Bros Coffee in Northeast Bakersfield, just down the street from Bakersfield College. It is located at 1517 Columbus St.

“We’re so excited to continue to grow in Bakersfield and are looking to bring more Dutch Bros locations to the Bakersfield community!” the company said in a statement.