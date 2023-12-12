BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The end of the Westside Parkway just got a lot sweeter.

Dewar’s ice cream parlor held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at Stockdale River Ranch at the end of the Westside Parkway on Tuesday. The new location is the second “Dewar’s Express,” offering both dine-in and drive-thru options.

“We’ve had such a long time loyal following that we just thought this is where Bakersfield is going, and we wanted to open up an express location where people could drive through, dine in, sit on the patio, and just offer all the things that Dewar’s can give to our customers that continually give back to us,” said Heather Dewar, owner of the ice cream parlor.

This location is the family-owned business’ fourth location in Kern County.